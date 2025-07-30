Lithuanian FM visits Mažeikiai to tackle labor shortages and boost regional growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. On Monday, July 29, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys visited Mažeikiai to discuss regional labor strategies, support for returning expatriates, and economic development, including a tour of the key Orlen Lietuva oil refinery, Trend reports.

Minister Budrys held discussions with representatives of the Mažeikiai District Municipality and the local business community on the regional labor market and strategies to attract Lithuanian expatriates back to Mažeikiai.

He emphasized that bringing Lithuanians home from abroad is a top priority in addressing labor shortages in the regions.

“The regions of Lithuania offer strong potential for returning citizens to settle and thrive. Our task is to present these opportunities and invite people back home, because without people, our regions cannot prosper. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to work hand-in-hand with municipalities and businesses to support the return of Lithuanians, whether to Mažeikiai or elsewhere in the country,” said the Minister.

The meeting also covered Mažeikiai’s international cooperation efforts and the district’s prospects for attracting foreign investment.

Minister and business leaders discussed export-related matters and anticipated changes for Lithuanian companies following the implementation of the EU-U.S. trade agreement.

During his visit to the “Orlen Lietuva” refinery, Minister Budrys met with company leadership to review development plans in Lithuania and challenges in operating within the EU and global markets. As one of Lithuania’s largest foreign investors and the dominant player in the national oil sector, Orlen Lietuva accounts for more than 10 percent of the country’s exports.

Since Lithuania fully phased out non-European oil sources in 2022, the company has played an increasingly important role in the region’s energy resilience, security, and economic development.