Azerbaijan, Japan casting their nets wide in quest for new energy horizons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with Tetsuya Yamada, Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee and Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The parties underscored the enduring and synergistic partnership between the enterprise and ITOCHU, especially regarding collaborative engagement in both regional and global energy frameworks and the fruitful alliance within the petrochemical domain.



The meeting further deliberated on the strategic frameworks for the forthcoming convening of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. Conversations centered on amplifying synergies across diverse domains within the energy landscape, encompassing hydrocarbon exploration and extraction, sustainable energy initiatives, the integration of cutting-edge technologies in operational frameworks, and other synergistic considerations.

