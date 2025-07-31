AzTV employee injured by mine laid by Armenian armed forces testifies in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on July 31, victim Emin Mammadov testified that he was seconded to Kalbajar for filming as an Azerbaijan State Television employee and that on June 4, 2021, their vehicle moving in the direction of Susuzlug village of the district was struck by an anti-tank mine planted by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

According to him, AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, and Deputy Representative of the Susuzlug village administrative district Arif Aliyev lost their lives in the incident, while four people, including himself, were wounded.

Mammadov engaged in a dialogue with the public prosecutor, elucidating pertinent details in response to inquiries.

"I think the mine was planted later as an act of sabotage," he noted.

The victim also responded to questions from the accused.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

