Euronews highlights 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in special report (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Euronews has spotlighted the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in a recent report, Trend reports.

According to the report, the Forum, which brought together participants from 52 countries, focused on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in journalism, emphasizing the growing importance of ethics, media literacy, and international cooperation in the digital age.

“The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum convened more than 140 delegates from around the world to discuss the evolving impact of AI on journalism,” the report notes. “Key topics included the spread of misinformation, responsible AI development, and the urgent need to foster media literacy globally.”

Speakers from leading news organizations, tech companies, and academic institutions underscored the necessity of cross-border collaboration to build resilience in today’s rapidly shifting media landscape.

For host country Azerbaijan, the Forum also served as a platform to highlight the region’s increasing influence in shaping global narratives and reaffirm its commitment to embracing AI while safeguarding media integrity.