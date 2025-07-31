Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan to determine new composition of State Language Commission - decree

Politics Materials 31 July 2025 13:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to determine new composition of State Language Commission - decree

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The new composition of the State Language Commission in Azerbaijan will be determined, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is mandated to formulate and present strategic proposals regarding the reconstitution of the State Language Commission of Azerbaijan within a three-month timeframe, subsequently submitting these recommendations to the President of Azerbaijan for consideration.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more