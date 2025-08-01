SOCAR recaps its drilling, production, refining and export figures for 2Q2025

In the second quarter of 2025, SOCAR conducted 18,000 meters of drilling and produced 1.8 million tons of oil along with 2 billion cubic meters of gas. National gas output reached 12.7 billion cubic meters, a 1.4% rise from the same period in 2024. SOCAR also exported 4.2 million tons of oil and nearly 570,000 tons of refined petroleum and chemical products.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register