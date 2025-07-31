Iran and Tajikistan to touch on agricultural cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. A decision was made to hold the second meeting of the joint agricultural cooperation committee between Iran and Tajikistan in the near future, Trend reports.

This decision was made during a meeting in Tajikistan between Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri and his Tajik counterpart Qurbon Hakimzoda.

At the meeting, Nouri emphasized Iran’s interest in comprehensively developing relations with all neighboring and friendly countries and highlighted the importance of expanding agricultural cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

Nouri articulated that the nexus of food security holds substantial significance for both nations and the broader region, asserting that Iran is poised to operationalize collaborative initiatives across diverse agricultural sectors.



In the interim, Hakimzoda articulated that the inaugural convening of the bilateral agricultural collaboration committee between the two nations was executed with success in the preceding year, and the advancement in the operationalization of the accords established during that assembly is deemed to be commendable.



In the course of the meeting, dialogues were conducted regarding synergistic collaboration between Iran and Tajikistan in the realm of processing industries, the advancement of agricultural machinery, and the enhancement of livestock, fisheries, and ancillary agricultural sectors.

