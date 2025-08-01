Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, established with the support of PASHA Holding, celebrated its fifth Graduation Ceremony (PHOTO)

In response to the increasing cybersecurity challenges in the country, PASHA Holding, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Israel’s leading technology institution, the Technion Institute, has held the fifth graduation ceremony of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center.

Out of more than 2,400 applications received this time, 100 specialists successfully completed the program. So far, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center has trained a total of 380 professional cybersecurity experts.

Graduates underwent intensive training, mastering advanced data protection tools and gaining practical skills in high demand on the job market. With PASHA Holding’s support, professional instructors from Israel, a regional leader in cybersecurity, traveled to Azerbaijan to equip participants with the latest knowledge and skills covering emerging cybersecurity threats, trends, and best practices.

PASHA Holding remains committed to supporting the growth and development of the cybersecurity community in Azerbaijan. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, including classrooms, training rooms, simulation rooms, and laboratories, where students can conduct research and develop various cybersecurity solutions.