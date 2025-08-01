Kyrgyzstan sheds light on banking sector net profit for Jun. 2025

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector posted a net profit of 14.769 billion soms ($168 million) by June 2025, driven by a 24.1% growth in total assets and a strong 22.4% rise in the loan portfolio across key sectors. This robust performance reflects expanding credit support to industries such as agriculture, trade, construction, and consumer finance, underscoring the sector’s growing role in the national economy.

