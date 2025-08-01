Kyrgyzstan sheds light on banking sector net profit for Jun. 2025
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector posted a net profit of 14.769 billion soms ($168 million) by June 2025, driven by a 24.1% growth in total assets and a strong 22.4% rise in the loan portfolio across key sectors. This robust performance reflects expanding credit support to industries such as agriculture, trade, construction, and consumer finance, underscoring the sector’s growing role in the national economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy