Uzbekistan Airways, China Southern Airlines join forces to boost travel and cargo link

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 1. As part of efforts to deepen international cooperation, Uzbekistan’s national carrier, Uzbekistan Airways, and one of China’s largest airlines, China Southern Airlines, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

The agreement lays the groundwork for a strategic leap in collaboration across several vital areas, including interline and codeshare agreements, cargo transportation, ancillary service partnerships, and efforts to elevate the passenger experience. This partnership is poised to improve network integration and significantly boost transport accessibility between Uzbekistan and China.

The MoU delineates a framework for expansive and multifaceted collaboration between the two aviation entities. Uzbekistan Airways regards this milestone as a crucial component of its strategy to strengthen its footprint in Asia while creating new travel and cargo opportunities for customers in both countries.

As the national carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan and a leading airline in Central Asia, Uzbekistan Airways operates scheduled flights to over 95 destinations, linking Uzbekistan with major cities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. It is the only airline in the CIS to operate modern Boeing 787 Dreamliners, enabling nonstop transcontinental flights. With a robust emphasis on operational excellence and infrastructural scalability, Uzbekistan Airways is unwavering in its commitment to optimizing passenger experience through enhanced comfort, safety protocols, and seamless convenience.

