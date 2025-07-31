Turkmenistan’s renewable energy expansion stalls, IRENA says

Photo: Samruk Energy

Turkmenistan’s renewable energy capacity has remained largely unchanged over the past decade, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. In 2022, the government approved the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy until 2030, aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the national energy mix and supporting environmental sustainability.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register