President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Swiss Confederation

Politics Materials 1 August 2025 11:55 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, Trend reports.

''Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your entire people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations in an atmosphere of friendship and to sustain our fruitful cooperation.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity and well-being to the Swiss Confederation,'' the letter reads.

