Kazakhstan taps investment wave to power industrial development

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s industrial sector demonstrated stable growth in the first half of the year, driven by increased activity in manufacturing, machinery, chemicals, and construction materials. According to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, the country is actively implementing new industrial projects and creating thousands of jobs.

