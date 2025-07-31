Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
North Macedonia seeks Irish support for EU integration (PHOTO)

The Balkans Materials 31 July 2025 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
North Macedonia seeks Irish support for EU integration (PHOTO)
Photo: Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia

Abdul Karimkhanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski, met with the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence of Ireland, Thomas Byrne, Trend reports.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the country's European perspective and its continued commitment to the reform process.

Minister Mucunski emphasized the government's clear determination and engagement in implementing reforms. He expressed the expectation that during Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union, support for the enlargement process will be confirmed and concretized.

Minister Byrne reaffirmed Ireland's principled, vocal, and consistent support for the European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia, stressing that this is a strategic and security issue for the entire European Union.

The conversation also explored opportunities for advancing bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on economic and trade collaboration.

