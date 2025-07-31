From Baku to Al-Jubail - Azerbaijani surgeon's inspiring medical journey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Vugar Suleymanov is one of the first Azerbaijani doctors sent to Saudi Arabia in 1998 on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev and currently heads a department in one of the hospitals of Al-Jubail city, and is characterized by high qualification and professionalism in the field of medicine, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it was noted that V. Suleymanov pays special attention to scientific activity: in 2002, he defended a candidate's thesis, and in 2017, he became a doctor of medical sciences.

“Our compatriot received education in such countries as the UK, Canada, France, and the US, and mastered the experience of these countries in the field of surgery,” the information notes.

Employees of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora met with Vugar Suleymanov in Saudi Arabia and interviewed him within the framework of a joint project with the Public Television - the program “Homeland is not far away”.

The issue of the program “Homeland is Not Far Away” dedicated to V. Suleymanov can be viewed by following the link:

