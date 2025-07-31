Kyrgyzstan sets ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 16 percent by 2030 or, with international support, by up to 44 percent, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, said Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

He made the statement during a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians led by Han Jeong-ae, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

During the discussions, the parties addressed the growing demand for water resources amid climate change, population growth, environmental protection, and expanding economic activity.

“Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), headquartered in Seoul, since 2019. Last year, a country office of the institute was opened in Bishkek. Together, we are implementing a project titled Enhancing Climate Resilience through Flood and Drought Management in Central Asia,” Kasymaliev noted.

In turn, Han Jeong-ae emphasized Korea’s interest in implementing joint projects aimed at improving the investment climate, particularly in the areas of sustainable water use and climate adaptation measures.

The Korean parliamentary delegation visited Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 8th Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s Advisory Board on Water Resources, held in Bishkek.