Kazakhstan expands integrated support for foreign investors at AIFC

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 31. Kazakhstan is rolling out the red carpet for foreign investors with a fresh joint initiative at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov, and representatives of KAZAKH INVEST visited the AIFC Expat Center to discuss the consolidation of government services for investors. The meeting included key officials from both sides, including AIFC’s Chief Client Officer Baurzhan Kankin and Director of the Expat Center Ainur Zhumatova.

During the talks, the sides launched a joint front office at the Expat Center aimed at streamlining investor services. The facility will now offer a full range of support services under one roof, including visa assistance, investment contract consultations, guidance on state support tools, and registration for Kazakhstan’s long-term residence permit.

“We view the AIFC Expat Center as an effective platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and efficient access to services – from visa support to project implementation,” said Ospankulov.

Officials expect the new format to significantly improve investor experience by providing end-to-end support from initial inquiries to the realization of investment projects.

