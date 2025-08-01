Azerbaijan records robust surge in urea export earnings in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s carbamide export revenues surged to about $92 million in the first half of the year, marking a sharp increase of over 75% compared to last year. This growth contributed to a nearly 10% rise in the country’s total non-oil sector exports, which reached approximately $1.8 billion during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy