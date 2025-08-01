Azerbaijan records robust surge in urea export earnings in 6M2025

Azerbaijan’s carbamide export revenues surged to about $92 million in the first half of the year, marking a sharp increase of over 75% compared to last year. This growth contributed to a nearly 10% rise in the country’s total non-oil sector exports, which reached approximately $1.8 billion during the same period.

