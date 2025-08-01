Azerbaijan tallies updated composition of domestic public debt

Azerbaijan's domestic public debt totaled 17.2 billion manat ($10 billion) as of July 1, 2025, equal to 13.1 percent of the forecasted GDP. This marks a decrease of 1.5 billion manat ($884 million), or 7.9 percent, since the beginning of the year. The debt-to-GDP ratio also dropped by 1.7 percentage points over the same period.

