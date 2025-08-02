Romanian startup breaks new ground in AI for radiotherapy

A young Romanian doctor's breakthrough in cancer care is transforming radiotherapy across Europe. What began as a bold idea to speed up tumour contouring has grown into Synaptiq — a fast-rising AI healthtech startup now supporting the majority of oncology clinics in Romania and gaining ground internationally. Backed by the EBRD, this youth-led venture is cutting treatment delays and reshaping how doctors use AI to save lives.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register