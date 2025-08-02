Iran's economic growth experiences downturn

Iran’s economic growth saw a slight decline of 0.2 percent in the third month of the current Iranian year (May 22–June 21, 2025) compared to the same period last year. The drop was mainly driven by contractions in the agricultural and industrial sectors. Agricultural output fell by 3.5 percent, while the mining and industrial sector shrank by 2.6 percent.

