Azerbaijani gas heads to Syria: Baku builds energy bridge to Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Today marks the beginning of Azerbaijani natural gas exports to Syria via Türkiye — a significant step that signals the start of a fundamentally new phase in Azerbaijan’s energy policy. Entering the Middle Eastern market broadens the country’s supply diversification strategy, strengthens energy security, and opens new avenues for cooperation.

Until recently, Azerbaijan’s focus had largely been on Europe, but now its gas exports are reaching beyond the familiar supply map and heading toward the Middle East. This move is not only a step into a new market but also a reflection of growing trust in Azerbaijan as a reliable and predictable partner in the energy sector.

The export of gas to Syria has become possible thanks to the close energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. This relationship has already proven effective through large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum gas pipeline, which laid the foundation for Azerbaijani gas exports to the West; the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline — one of the region’s largest; and the Southern Gas Corridor, a strategic project delivering Caspian gas to Europe. Now, this model of successful cooperation is being extended to a new direction—the Middle East.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and Syria’s Transitional Government during the visit of the Interim President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to Baku became the launchpad for this new gas route. This step symbolizes the restoration and reset of bilateral relations that had long been frozen due to the previous regime in Damascus. The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Syria’s new leader confirmed Baku’s readiness to support Syria’s reconstruction and to deepen cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and security.

Syria could play a dual role — not only as a recipient of Azerbaijani gas but also as a transit hub for further deliveries, particularly to Jordan and Egypt. Although the pipeline connecting Syria and Jordan was previously destroyed, its reconstruction is feasible, which could eventually open a corridor for gas supplies all the way to North Africa.

In parallel, Azerbaijan is exploring the possibility of exporting electricity to Middle Eastern countries. The strategy of creating a green energy corridor from the Caspian to Europe is already proving effective, and this experience could be adapted for the southern direction as well. This adds further depth to Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy, which integrates both traditional and renewable energy sources.

The start of Azerbaijani gas exports to Syria is more than just an expansion of its sales market. It is a significant geopolitical and economic signal that reinforces Azerbaijan’s status as a regional energy hub with the technological, political, and diplomatic capacity to lead. Expanding supply geography, strengthening ties with key regional players, a successful partnership with Türkiye, and the advancement of sustainable energy initiatives — all highlight Azerbaijan’s growing role in the global energy architecture.

By entering the Middle Eastern market, Azerbaijan takes a major step forward — from being a supplier to Europe to becoming a strategic energy bridge between East and West.