Serbian army prepares to promote new generation of officers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Minister of Defense of Serbia Bratislav Gašić and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces General Milan Mojsilović attended the general rehearsal of the ceremony at the "General Jovan Mišković" barracks in Belgrade, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, cadets in their final years at the Military Academy and the Medical Faculty of the Military Medical Academy (VMA) will be promoted to the youngest officers of the Serbian Army.

A total of 186 cadets will be promoted to the first officer ranks in the Serbian Army, including 166 cadets from the 145th and 146th classes of the Military Academy and 20 cadets from the 11th class of the Medical Faculty of the Military Medical Academy. Additionally, 2 cadets from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and 4 cadets from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska will graduate from the Military Academy.

The ceremony celebrating the promotion of the youngest officers of the Serbian Army will be held on Saturday, August 2, at the "General Jovan Mišković" barracks in Banjica, starting at 10 a.m.

The most important event for the cadets, which represents the pinnacle of their success, will be attended by the highest state and military leadership, as well as families and friends of the newly commissioned officers.