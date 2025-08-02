Qatar Dev't Fund aims to deepen partnership with Azerbaijan - director general

KILIS, TÜRKİYE, August 2.​ ​Qatar is interested in expanding its cooperation with Azerbaijan, Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, the Director General of the Qatar Development Fund (QDF), said in a statement to Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Al-Sulaiti expressed pride in the current partnership with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"As you know, today, on August 2, we began the first gas delivery to Syria. This is a remarkable result of the joint cooperation among the three countries.

We hope that with the 800 megawatts of power we are providing today, five million subscribers will receive electricity. This is a very important step for the sustainable restoration of Syria's power system. With a 40 percent increase in capacity, we believe this supply will be sustainable and efficient. We will continue to support Syria. The country’s resilience is important to us. That’s why all three countries have worked hard to make this success possible," he stated.

Al-Sulaiti underscored the pivotal contribution of Azerbaijan within this operational framework.

"We are working within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan. The gas supply originates from Azerbaijan, and Qatar contributes to supporting Syria in this process.

Our main expectation is to further expand this partnership with Azerbaijan. We look forward to working together on new projects," the director added.

