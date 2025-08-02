Kyrgyzstan’s services sector shows growth in 1H2025
Kyrgyzstan’s services industry experienced solid expansion in the first half of 2025, with notable gains in the hotel and restaurant sector as well as transport services. Communication services also grew, while postal and courier services saw a decline. Positive trends were observed across all regions of the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy