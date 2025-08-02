Iran jacks up number of drilled oil and gas wells
Iran drilled 17 more oil and gas wells in the first four months of the current Iranian year compared to last year. A total of 48 wells were drilled and improved, including 11 development and 37 repair wells. The drilling reached a depth of 41,500 meters, with 18 drilling rigs currently in operation.
