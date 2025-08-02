Azerbaijan reveals key creditors behind public debt distribution
As of July 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's foreign public debt stood at $5.01 billion. The debt portfolio is primarily distributed among the Asian Development Bank (34.9%), Eurobonds (27.7%), the World Bank (14.7%), and other creditors (22.7%).
