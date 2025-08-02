Kazakhstan’s total renewable energy capacity sees near doubling since 2015 - IRENA
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's total renewable energy capacity has shown a marked increase from 2015 to 2024. The most significant growth occurred between 2018 and 2023, particularly in 2019 and 2020.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy