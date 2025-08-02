Azerbaijani gas link with Syria steels our brotherhood and energy co-op - Turkish official

KILIS, TÜRKİYE, August 2.​ The export of Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria through Türkiye will further reinforce energy ties with the brotherly nation, Necmettin Dönmez, head of the Elbeyli district branch of Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said in a statement to Trend.

During the ancillary discussions surrounding the inauguration ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Dönmez articulated his profound sense of pride in contributing to what he characterized as a pivotal milestone in the energy sector.

"I am honored to be part of such a historic event. The export of Azerbaijani gas to Syria through our country marks a significant step forward and will further deepen our energy ties with this brotherly nation.

I sincerely hope Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to support Syria’s reconstruction and enhance its energy security," he said.

