Iranian airports raising bar for passenger transportation

Passenger traffic at Iranian airports increased by 12.2 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year compared to last year. A total of 7.19 million passengers were transported, up from 6.4 million. Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Kish airports saw the highest passenger numbers during this period.

