Qatar makes significant contribution to gas supply project in Syria

KILIS, TÜRKIYE, August 2.​ Qatar has thrown its hat in the ring with a hefty contribution to the gas supply project in Syria, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Qatar are strategically aligned in their pursuit of fostering a durable peace framework within the region, collaboratively engaging in initiatives aimed at achieving this objective.

The transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria through Turkish territory within the framework of the relevant gas purchase and sale agreement and the swap deal with the Turkish side is an important milestone in the history of Azerbaijan's energy exports and lays the foundation for a new energy bridge between the South Caucasus and the Middle East.

A convening transpired today in Kilis, Türkiye, to commemorate the initiation of the transit of Azerbaijani gas from Turkish jurisdiction to Syrian territory. The gathering saw the participation of governmental delegates and dignitaries from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Syria, and Qatar.

Finalization of logistical frameworks for hydrocarbon conveyance was achieved through a newly executed memorandum of understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Syrian authorities. During the preliminary stage, it is projected that the annual export volume will reach approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The gaseous hydrocarbons will transit through Kilis at the Turkish frontier and subsequently arrive at the energy generation facilities in Aleppo and Homs, where they will be utilized for electrical output with an anticipated capacity ranging from approximately 1,200 to 1,300 megawatts.



The initiation of this novel energy conduit is perceived as a pivotal milestone in the revitalization of Syria's infrastructural landscape. The transmission of Azerbaijani natural gas via Türkiye to Syria is strategically designed to facilitate the rehabilitation of Syria’s compromised electricity framework and to enhance Türkiye’s objective of establishing itself as a pivotal regional energy nexus.



On July 12, 2025, amidst the diplomatic engagement of the Syrian Arab Republic’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between SOCAR and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic.



The accord was executed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov, alongside Syria’s Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir.

