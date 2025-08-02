Albania sees slight rise in ship activity in 2Q2025

Albania’s maritime sector saw steady freight activity in the second quarter of 2025, with the Port of Durrës handling the vast majority of sea cargo. While overall trade volume dipped slightly year-on-year, foreign vessel traffic and passenger movement through key ports such as Saranda and Durrës remained robust.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register