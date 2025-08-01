European Parliament discloses dates for EPCA review with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The European Parliament will consider the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan during its plenary session scheduled for September 8-11, the European Parliament confirmed in response to a request from Trend.

“The draft resolution on the Council decision on the conclusion of the EPCA between the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic was adopted by the Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) on 4 June and is indeed due to be voted on by Parliament as a whole during the 8–11 September plenary session,” the institution stated.

The draft received endorsement in the AFET committee, tallying 56 affirmative votes, 5 dissenting votes, and 12 abstentions.

The political foundations of the EU-Kyrgyzstan partnership were laid in the 1999 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. On June 25, 2024, the EU and Kyrgyzstan signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Brussels. The EPCA is expected to open up new avenues for cooperation, including in areas such as critical raw materials essential for the green and digital transition.

