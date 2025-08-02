Azerbaijan tracks volume of outstanding government securities
The volume of government securities in circulation reached 8.027 billion manat ($4.73 billion) as of July 1, 2025 — a 7.6-fold increase compared to 2018. The growth aligns with efforts to deepen the domestic financial market and reduce reliance on external debt. As of the reporting date, the average time to maturity for these securities was 2.93 years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy