Azerbaijan tracks volume of outstanding government securities

The volume of government securities in circulation reached 8.027 billion manat ($4.73 billion) as of July 1, 2025 — a 7.6-fold increase compared to 2018. The growth aligns with efforts to deepen the domestic financial market and reduce reliance on external debt. As of the reporting date, the average time to maturity for these securities was 2.93 years.

