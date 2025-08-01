Azerbaijan's Baku hosts first Int'l Confectionery and Bakery Art Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Pastry & Bakery Chefs Baku Cup 2025, an international confectionery and bakery arts championship, was held for the first time in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku city, Trend reports.

The international championship was organized by the Culinary Guild of Azerbaijan, the Baku Culinary Association, and the DIYAR.AZ project "Gastronomic Map of Azerbaijan."

Held at Badamdar Hotel & Residences, the event brought together professional chefs and culinary students from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Vietnam. It served as a platform for showcasing talent and fostering cross-cultural culinary exchange.

The event opened with the national anthem of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence in memory of fallen heroes.

Chairman of the Culinary Guild of Azerbaijan and the Baku Culinary Association, international master chef Ilkin Akberzade noted that the championship aims to support the development of the pastry and bakery industry in Azerbaijan and to help promote local talent on the global stage.

Nigar Amirbekova, the author and head of the DIYAR.AZ project "Gastronomic Map of Azerbaijan," emphasized the significance of the event.

“International championships like this must be held more frequently, as not everyone can travel abroad to compete. By organizing it in Azerbaijan, we’ve created an opportunity for participants to engage with foreign judges and experts, ask questions, receive guidance, and most importantly, experience the spirit of competition and unity," she said.

Renowned culinary expert Gabil Guliyev highlighted the importance of promoting Azerbaijani gastronomy worldwide.

“Azerbaijan’s traditional pastries and bakery art have deep historical roots. For example, lavash is included in the UNESCO list of cultural heritage. It’s essential to showcase the richness of our cuisine internationally to help preserve and promote our national legacy,” he stated.

The championship also featured a vibrant concert program and a series of competitions across diverse categories. Participants showcased their skills in areas such as the national dessert table, artistic creations made from sweets and chocolate, wedding cake design, bread-making artistry, fruit and vegetable carving compositions, and practical cake preparation techniques.

According to the final results:

- Azerbaijani participants earned gold medals in all six categories and won the main trophy.

- Türkiye’s team received one gold and one silver medal.

- Uzbekistan won the first-place trophy, along with gold and silver medals.

- Pakistan’s chefs took home the second-place trophy and bronze medals.

The judging panel included top culinary professionals such as Chamil Fernando (jury chair, Qatar), Shahid Miyan (Pakistan), Suleyman Kursak, Metin Ayhan, Huseyn Shipal (Türkiye), Hoshan De Silva (UAE), Don David, and Bahruz Galbinur (Azerbaijan).

The representative of Qatar, Chamil Fernando, visiting Baku for the first time, praised the championship.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the work of young Azerbaijani chefs. Their drive to improve is admirable. The professionalism of the organizers, the friendly atmosphere, and the exchange of experience made for an inspiring visit,” he said.

Pakistani representative Shahid Miyan emphasized that initiatives like this play a vital role in strengthening international relations and fostering greater collaboration in the culinary field.

“Events like this strengthen international ties and broaden cooperation in the culinary field. Azerbaijan and Pakistan are brotherly nations, and it’s an honor for us to participate in such a championship. These competitions foster rich cultural exchange,” he said.

As part of the championship, master classes were held by renowned international experts, who shared their signature techniques and practical skills in preparing both traditional and modern national dishes.

The event concluded with an award ceremony, leaving no doubt that the Pastry and Bakery Chefs Baku Cup has become a true celebration of gastronomy and a new global hub for culinary talent.

Media support was provided by Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, and Azernews.

