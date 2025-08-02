Kyrgyzstan's domestic trade grows, riding wave of fuel retail boom

In the first half of 2025, Kyrgyzstan saw notable growth in domestic trade, particularly driven by retail sales of fuel and food products. This increase was observed across all regions of the country. Meanwhile, the country’s foreign trade turnover declined, mainly due to a drop in exports, especially to non-CIS countries.

