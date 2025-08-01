Azerbaijan sets sights on building wind power plant in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.​ Reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is progressing very rapidly, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev told Trend in an interview.

"For example, the high wind potential in the inaccessible areas of Kalbajar used to be considered only technical potential, because economically it was not viable - we had no roads to reach those locations. But now many of those issues have been resolved," the official said.

He noted that at present, transporting wind turbines to those areas and installing them in the existing wind conditions has become economically efficient.

"After this, we can also consider connecting the electricity generated in Lachin-Kalbajar to the power grid, which makes the entire effort economically viable. For instance, today we could build an 800 MW wind power plant in Kalbajar. But is the grid ready for it? Therefore, studies are being carried out in that direction, including wind speeds and existing infrastructure in the area," he mentioned.

Speaking about the importance of considering the technical and economic potentials of renewable energy production, he explained that technical potential refers to the amount of energy derived from measurements of solar radiation and wind speed in a given area, while economic potential reflects what portion of that technical resource can be used with real economic efficiency.

"Of course, when working with investors, the second indicator—economic potential—is more important. Additionally, wind speed must meet the minimum threshold required for energy production, and the area must be accessible in terms of transport and logistics. These and similar factors are critically important," Abdullayev pointed out.

