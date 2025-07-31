SOCAR pulls plug on oil and gas processing in 2Q2025
In the second quarter, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reduced its oil and gas processing, with gas processing falling by over 10 percent. Exports of petroleum and chemical products also declined by nearly 15 percent compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy