Iran releases latest data on guaranteed wheat purchases from farmers
Iran has procured nearly 7 million tons of wheat worth $2.51 billion from farmers under its guaranteed purchase program, supporting agricultural stability and food security. With extensive cultivation across key provinces and fixed prices for bread and durum wheat, the program aims to ensure fair income for farmers and steady supply for the market.
