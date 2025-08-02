Azerbaijan spotlights size of debt repayments on government bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. A total of 328.7 million manat ($193.3 million) was utilized in the first half of this year from the state budget expenditures on servicing the state debt for 2025 to fulfill obligations on domestic public debt.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Finance shows that, in addition, principal payments of 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) have been made on state bonds.

Meanwhile, part of the mentioned funds for 1.5 billion manat ($882 million) was secured through refinancing, including part for 1.4 billion ($823 million) manat was secured through early withdrawal of government bonds and replacing them with longer-term government bonds, and part for 85 million manat ($49.9 million)was secured through issuance of long-term government bonds, payment of principal debt of 1.4 billion manat ($823 million) and compensation was paid to investors at the expense of the state budget.