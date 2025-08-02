Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan spotlights size of debt repayments on government bonds

Economy Materials 2 August 2025 02:09 (UTC +04:00)
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan allocated 328.7 million manat ($193.3 million) for domestic debt servicing and made principal payments of 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) on state bonds, partly refinancing these through issuance and early withdrawal of longer-term bonds.
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. A total of 328.7 million manat ($193.3 million) was utilized in the first half of this year from the state budget expenditures on servicing the state debt for 2025 to fulfill obligations on domestic public debt.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Finance shows that, in addition, principal payments of 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) have been made on state bonds.

Meanwhile, part of the mentioned funds for 1.5 billion manat ($882 million) was secured through refinancing, including part for 1.4 billion ($823 million) manat was secured through early withdrawal of government bonds and replacing them with longer-term government bonds, and part for 85 million manat ($49.9 million)was secured through issuance of long-term government bonds, payment of principal debt of 1.4 billion manat ($823 million) and compensation was paid to investors at the expense of the state budget.

