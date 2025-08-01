Kazakhstan estimates its GDP growth projection for 2024
Kazakhstan has revised its 2024 GDP growth estimate upward to 5 percent, reflecting stronger performance in non-oil sectors. Growth was driven by manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and services, supported by government measures to boost investment, infrastructure, and business activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy