Uzbekistan to build new international airport in its Tashkent region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 2. A new international airport will be built in the Tashkent region to accommodate the growing passenger traffic, which is projected to reach 15 million people by 2030, Trend reports.

The current aerodrome, situated within the urban confines, exhibits a deficiency in scalability, necessitating the initiation of this significant infrastructural endeavor. The aforementioned projections and associated developmental frameworks were elucidated to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a strategic briefing concerning the execution of pivotal transportation initiatives.



Authorities disseminated an exhaustive array of information regarding the multifaceted dimensions of the proposed aerodrome and its pivotal significance within the regional context.



In conjunction with the evolution of aerial transit systems, there has been a notable uptick in capital allocation towards the enhancement of Uzbekistan's terrestrial transport infrastructure in recent fiscal periods. A plethora of new initiatives are currently in the pipeline, with multiple alternative thoroughfares being engineered to mitigate traffic bottlenecks. A restructured iteration of the legislative framework "On Highways" has been formulated to enhance the investment ecosystem and galvanize private capital influx.



Consequently, multinational corporations have demonstrated significant enthusiasm for the proposed rapid transit corridor linking Tashkent and Samarkand. Authorities disseminated insights regarding the ramifications of current deliberations and the submissions acquired.



The president underscored the imperative for meticulous strategizing and rapid operationalization of these critically significant infrastructural initiatives.

