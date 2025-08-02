Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan creates historic opportunity for peace in South Caucasus amid OSCE's inaction

Politics Materials 2 August 2025 00:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan creates historic opportunity for peace in South Caucasus amid OSCE's inaction
Photo: Rovshan Sadigbayli / X

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan created historic opportunity for peace and stability in the South Caucasus region amid the OSCE's inaction, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"At the Helsinki+50 Conference organized by the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship to mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act reiterated that the OSCE principles remain valid and must be the bedrock of security and stability in the OSCE area. Azerbaijan had to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity amidst OSCE’s inaction to deliver on its conflict resolution mandate. While OSCE failed to respond properly, Azerbaijan restored justice and law, and created historic opportunity for peace and stability in the South Caucasus region,” he wrote.

Latest

Latest

Read more