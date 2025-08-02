Azerbaijan creates historic opportunity for peace in South Caucasus amid OSCE's inaction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan created historic opportunity for peace and stability in the South Caucasus region amid the OSCE's inaction, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"At the Helsinki+50 Conference organized by the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship to mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act reiterated that the OSCE principles remain valid and must be the bedrock of security and stability in the OSCE area. Azerbaijan had to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity amidst OSCE’s inaction to deliver on its conflict resolution mandate. While OSCE failed to respond properly, Azerbaijan restored justice and law, and created historic opportunity for peace and stability in the South Caucasus region,” he wrote.