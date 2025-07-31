Azerbaijan, Hungary gearing up for next economic co-op commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Preparations for the next, 11th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian economic cooperation commission scheduled for this September in Budapest were discussed today, the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The discussions were held during a meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary, Sahil Babayev, and Hungarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Tamas József Torman.

The meeting underscored the fruitful evolution of bilateral relations between the two nations across all sectors and the pivotal role of the aforementioned commission in enhancing collaborative synergies.



Concurrently, there was a palpable endorsement of the synergistic collaboration between our nations within the context of multilateral frameworks and global convenings.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel