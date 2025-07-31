Azerbaijan tallies electricity export revenues in 6M2025
Azerbaijan earned $39 million from electricity exports in the first half of the year, marking a decline of over 30% compared to last year. Despite this, the country’s non-oil sector exports grew nearly 10%, driven by strong sales of tomatoes, gold, and cotton.
