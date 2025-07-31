French SAUR's VP seized by Azerbaijani SSS testifies in court on corruption charges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31.​ The next trial has begun in Baku for Anass Derraz, Vice President of the well-known French SAUR company, who was detained by the State Security Service in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Derraz, a French citizen of Moroccan origin, is accused of receiving large bribes and other crimes.

During the session at Baku Court on Grave Crimes, presided over by Judge Farid Namazov, Derraz stated that he came to Azerbaijan on a business trip aimed at investing in the country’s water infrastructure.

"I came to Azerbaijan to invest in the country’s water infrastructure. On the second day after my arrival, I provided a statement at the administrative building of the State Security Service. I am currently accused of passive corruption and involvement in the legalization of assets obtained through criminal activities.

Regarding the case, I can confirm that in October 2022, I was contacted by the office of Farhad Ahmadov. Due to his divorce proceedings, the London Court issued an order to freeze his assets. Consequently, Ahmadov sought my assistance to resolve various legal matters, including the calculation of the annual expenses of his yacht, valued at approximately $500 million, with yearly costs estimated at $16 million, among other issues.

He became aware of my consultancy work and reached out to me. At that time, I was managing several multi-billion-dollar projects with the Viola company and was known for my ability to handle complex challenges effectively. We signed contracts with Ahmadov, and I was engaged to provide legal support. Additionally, Ahmadov granted me a power of attorney to act on his behalf.

I kindly request that this document be added to the case materials," he stated.

The court confirmed that the document was officially added to the case file.

Derraz continued his testimony, explaining that under the authority granted by the power of attorney, he served as Farhad Ahmadov’s strategic advisor on all matters concerning the luxurious yacht “Luna."

"I acted as a strategic advisor and team leader, managing all procedures related to the yacht on behalf of Farhad Ahmadov. My primary responsibility was to oversee the legal processes," Derraz stated.

He also expressed his intention to address the accusations point by point.

"The advance payment I mentioned was $200,000. If I had successfully lifted the asset freeze, I was to receive $2 million. We weighed this amount against an asset valued at $500 million. Our goal was to resolve the issue swiftly because, due to technical reasons, the yacht’s value was decreasing daily. At the time the contract was signed, Benalla had already been dismissed from French President Macron’s administration, and an investigation into him was underway in France.

Farkhad Ahmedov informed me that Benalla had supported his wife in related matters, was professional in his work, and had strong connections in Dubai. Ahmadov also confirmed this in his testimony. My role was solely to assist and provide information to Farhad Ahmadov," he added.

The court postponed the translation of English documents related to the case and scheduled the next hearing for September 11.

In the criminal case investigated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, former head of the French President’s Security Service Alexander Benalla and Derraz, vice president of the French company SAUR, whose turnover amounts to billions of dollars, are accused of receiving large bribes and other criminal acts in exchange for lifting international sanctions in 2018 against the assets of Russian billionaire of Azerbaijani origin Farhad Ahmadov.

Reports previously published in local and international media indicate that French officials demanded bribes from Farhad Akhmedov, promising in return that his luxurious yacht “Luna” would be released from international seizure and that he would be shielded from further sanctions.

According to available data, Akhmedov transferred a portion of the multimillion-dollar bribes to accounts belonging to Anass Derraz at Al Hilal Bank and to Alexandre Benalla at Bank of Africa UK PLC SC PAR.

Derraz has been held accountable in Azerbaijan and is banned from leaving the country, while an Interpol request has been filed for Benalla to be declared internationally wanted.

After a lengthy procedure, the General Secretariat of Interpol recognized the grounds for searching French citizen Benalla and, in April 2025, issued an international search via a Red Notice, notifying all member countries of the organization.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan charged Derraz under articles 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property acquired by criminal means, in especially large amounts), as well as 32.5 and 311.3.3 (receiving bribes in especially large amounts) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

A travel ban was imposed on him as a preventive measure.

