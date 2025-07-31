UNDP, EU, Montenegro collaborate to overhaul disability assessment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The fifth meeting of the Steering Committee for the project "Reform of the National Disability Assessment System" was held today, organized by the UNDP Office in Podgorica and the Ministry of Social Welfare, Family Care, and Demography, Trend reports.

The project is being implemented within the IPA II One-Year Action Document for 2018, "Support to the Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Sector," with the support of the Delegation of the European Union to Montenegro and in partnership with relevant Montenegrin Government departments.

The meeting was opened by the Acting Director General of the Directorate for Social Welfare, Sabina Muratović, who, in her introductory remarks, emphasized the importance of the reform as a profound systemic change encompassing over 60,000 citizens of Montenegro. She stressed that the project's goal is to establish a unified, fair, and inclusive assessment system, based on a human rights model, which will enable persons with disabilities to exercise their rights without administrative barriers and discrimination.

Muratović recalled the key results achieved in the previous period, including the adoption of the Draft Law on Uniform Disability Assessment and proposals for amendments to seven sectoral laws, the development of a comprehensive Methodology for Disability Assessment, and the start of adaptation of the premises for the future Institute for Disability Assessment. She emphasized that in the coming period, the focus will be on finalizing the sub-legal framework, institutional strengthening of the Institute, and improving communication with citizens.

Dragana Radević, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Montenegro, particularly greeted those present on behalf of UNDP, while Sanja Zinović, project coordinator, presented an overview of past and planned activities, as well as achieved results.

The representative of the European Union Delegation to Montenegro, Brigitte Kuchar, congratulated the Ministry on the adoption of the Law on Uniform Disability Assessment, as well as on the successful implementation of the reform so far. She highlighted the European Union's commitment to supporting this process, which represents an important step towards strengthening fundamental rights and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Montenegro.

The meeting participants expressed their readiness to continue intensive inter-sectoral cooperation to successfully complete all remaining tasks within the project and fully implement the reform of the disability assessment system.