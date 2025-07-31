KazMunayGas reports increase of hydrocarbon production in 1H2025

KazMunayGas demonstrated solid growth in oil, condensate, and gas production during the first half of 2025, supported by stable performance at key subsidiaries and the commissioning of new high-yield wells. Gas output, in particular, showed a notable rise due to improved extraction efficiency across several operational assets.

