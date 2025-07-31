KazMunayGas reports increase of hydrocarbon production in 1H2025
KazMunayGas demonstrated solid growth in oil, condensate, and gas production during the first half of 2025, supported by stable performance at key subsidiaries and the commissioning of new high-yield wells. Gas output, in particular, showed a notable rise due to improved extraction efficiency across several operational assets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy