Tajikistan sees strong growth in industrial exports in 1H2025

Tajikistan has reported significant growth in both industrial and agricultural exports during the first half of 2025. According to the country's Export Agency, exports of domestically produced goods, excluding precious metals and stones, saw a notable increase compared to the same period last year. Foreign trade turnover also rose steadily.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register