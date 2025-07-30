IMF adjusts Iran’s economic growth forecast for 2025
Photo: Artificial intelligence
The IMF has revised Iran’s real GDP growth forecast for 2025, while keeping the 2026 outlook steady. Iran’s GDP grew significantly in the last fiscal year, boosted by strong performance in sectors like oil and gas extraction, agriculture, and services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy